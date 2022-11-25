Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,155 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $110.23 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average of $106.22.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

