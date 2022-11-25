Bank of Montreal Can Sells 134,000 Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUS. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 269,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 144,034 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 179,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 88,680 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 991,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $9.99.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

