Bank of Montreal Can Sells 14,924 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,924 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Trimble were worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

TRMB stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

