Bank of Montreal Can Sells 201,879 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201,879 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pentair were worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Pentair Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE PNR opened at $45.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $77.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.81.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

