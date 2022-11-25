Bank of Montreal Can Sells 24,946 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,946 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $9,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

WHR stock opened at $148.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.43 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.36.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.72%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

