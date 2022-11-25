Bank of Montreal Can Sells 25,566 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 615,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,566 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,518,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,255,000 after purchasing an additional 479,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,412 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,702,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,876,000 after acquiring an additional 136,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 23.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,451,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,493,000 after acquiring an additional 646,692 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 9.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,045,000 after acquiring an additional 284,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SITC. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on SITE Centers to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.05.

SITE Centers stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

