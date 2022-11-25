Bank of Montreal Can Sells 25,623 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,623 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Avalara were worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,709,000 after purchasing an additional 786,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Avalara by 51.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,597,000 after acquiring an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the first quarter worth approximately $50,188,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 27.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,803,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,298,000 after acquiring an additional 389,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 22.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,871,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,191,000 after acquiring an additional 346,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Stock Performance

NYSE:AVLR opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.50. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $188.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $1,850,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 540,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,031,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Avalara to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Avalara to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

About Avalara

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

