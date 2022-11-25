Bank of Montreal Can Sells 320,000 Shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Semper Paratus Acquisition were worth $9,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LGST. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $31,535,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $13,986,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $12,987,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $12,775,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $10,008,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Semper Paratus Acquisition stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

