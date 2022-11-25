Bank of Montreal Can Sells 60,025 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,025 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 51.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EGO opened at $7.64 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

