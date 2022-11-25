Bank of Montreal Can Sells 7,312 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 15,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,858 shares of company stock worth $7,756,109 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $292.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.69 and a 200-day moving average of $242.22. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,219.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $320.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.62.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

