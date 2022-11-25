Bank of Montreal Can Takes $8.25 Million Position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 845,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 1st quarter worth $970,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 2nd quarter worth $1,956,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Price Performance

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

Featured Articles

