Bank of Montreal Can Takes $8.63 Million Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,607 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,633,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Chase by 0.5% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 35,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chase in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chase by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Chase by 5.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chase by 2.8% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 19,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chase Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CCF stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $908.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.63. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $74.36 and a 52 week high of $109.61.

Chase Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Chase’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCF. StockNews.com cut Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Chase Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

