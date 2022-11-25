Barclays Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $73.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $88.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.04.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $96.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 642.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 667,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,363,000 after acquiring an additional 338,068 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 104.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 404.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.