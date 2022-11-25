Barclays Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $73.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $88.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.04.
Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $96.87.
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
