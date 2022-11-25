Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Holdings Decreased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 286.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $40.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.75. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $77.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

