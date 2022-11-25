Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) PT Lowered to $19.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 88.31% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on SKIN. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Beauty Health to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.
Shares of SKIN opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 11.68 and a quick ratio of 10.34. Beauty Health has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28.
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.
