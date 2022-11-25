Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) PT Lowered to $19.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 88.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SKIN. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Beauty Health to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health Stock Performance

Shares of SKIN opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 11.68 and a quick ratio of 10.34. Beauty Health has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28.

Institutional Trading of Beauty Health

Beauty Health Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,514,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after acquiring an additional 423,084 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 8.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,020,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,742,000 after acquiring an additional 407,849 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 9.9% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,071,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000,000 after acquiring an additional 365,790 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 24.3% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,368,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,719,000 after acquiring an additional 659,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.