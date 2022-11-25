Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BZH. Timelo Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 98.5% in the first quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after buying an additional 368,831 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 21.6% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,480,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,540,000 after acquiring an additional 263,542 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 302,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 139,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 136,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 109,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of BZH opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.51 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $23.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.55 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Beazer Homes USA to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.