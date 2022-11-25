Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Cut to $272.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $272.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s current price.

BDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.70.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $237.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.67 and its 200 day moving average is $243.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.