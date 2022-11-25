Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

BBY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.44.

NYSE BBY opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,925,382. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

