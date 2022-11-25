Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Up to $28.07

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.07, but opened at $28.96. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.53, with a volume of 340 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCYC shares. Cowen started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.
Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 9.18. The company has a market cap of $806.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85.
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
