Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $13.15

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.15, but opened at $13.53. Bilibili shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 30,409 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BILI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.68.

Bilibili Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 155.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 373,911 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 329.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $28,000. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

