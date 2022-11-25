Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $403.94 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $771.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $404.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.22.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

