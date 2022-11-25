Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $379,547,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 629,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,245,000 after purchasing an additional 47,921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 415,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BIO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE BIO opened at $403.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.22. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $771.69.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.