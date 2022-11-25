Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $303.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $307.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.18. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

