Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Holdings Decreased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Biohaven by 6.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Biohaven by 24.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC raised its position in Biohaven by 10.5% in the second quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Biohaven by 3.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BHVN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on Biohaven in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Biohaven to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

Biohaven Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 25,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $412,026.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,002.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Biohaven news, CFO Matthew Buten bought 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,856.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 25,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $412,026.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,543,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,002.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,263,967 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,014 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BHVN opened at $15.41 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.09. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. Research analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.