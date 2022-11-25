Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Position Reduced by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,855 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,606,000 after purchasing an additional 464,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,421,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,573,000 after purchasing an additional 52,635 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,151,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,572,000 after purchasing an additional 279,259 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Biohaven to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on Biohaven in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush cut Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.65.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average is $111.09.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. Equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 853,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,475,664 shares in the company, valued at $15,494,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 853,380 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $8,960,490.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,494,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 200,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares in the company, valued at $15,833,695.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,263,967 shares of company stock worth $13,596,014. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

