BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.64

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.64 and last traded at $98.97, with a volume of 36351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.18.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.07.
The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 232.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.62.
In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 3,625 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.75 per share, for a total transaction of $314,468.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,008.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $747,745 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $1,356,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $11,823,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $1,513,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
