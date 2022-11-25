BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.64

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.64 and last traded at $98.97, with a volume of 36351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.07.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 232.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 3,625 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.75 per share, for a total transaction of $314,468.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,008.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $747,745 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $1,356,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $11,823,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $1,513,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

