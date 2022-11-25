BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $741.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $615.00 to $741.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BLK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.92.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $736.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $630.12 and its 200-day moving average is $642.49. The company has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $939.41.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

