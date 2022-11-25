Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 42,272.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,941 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Block were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 7.2% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 3.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 5.7% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 23.3% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ithaka Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 126,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,148,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Block Price Performance

SQ stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $220.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,041,523.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $28,401,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,041,523.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $28,401,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,198 shares of company stock valued at $21,260,988. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.70.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.