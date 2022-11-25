Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) PT Set at $11.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) has been given a $11.50 price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

OWL opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 46.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 26.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

