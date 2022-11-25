BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,670,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450,640 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.5% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $912,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $151.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.67. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

