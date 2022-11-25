Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.99.

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE BXP opened at $70.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Properties has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $133.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boston Properties Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

