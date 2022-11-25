BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.88

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 40901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRFS. StockNews.com began coverage on BRF in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BRF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 24,683 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in BRF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in BRF during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in BRF during the 1st quarter worth $19,709,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in BRF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 63,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the period. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

