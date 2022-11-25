Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) PT Set at $13.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) received a $13.50 price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BRDG. TheStreet cut shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Bridge Investment Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Bridge Investment Group has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $437.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRDG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,241,000 after acquiring an additional 434,346 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,544,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 316,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $2,539,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 156,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,367,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.