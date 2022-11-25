Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) PT Set at $13.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) received a $13.50 price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BRDG. TheStreet cut shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.
Bridge Investment Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Bridge Investment Group has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $437.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.67.
Bridge Investment Group Company Profile
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
