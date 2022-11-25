BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Up to $8.53

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $8.77. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 1,591 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBIO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $184,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $184,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $325,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,244,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,662.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,200,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 230.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 953,500 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 111.9% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 778,535 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 476.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 871,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 719,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at $5,819,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.