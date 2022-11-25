Brighton Jones LLC Has $58.55 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.4% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $58,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.62 and its 200-day moving average is $149.67. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

