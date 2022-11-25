British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 690,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $29,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 16.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.45. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About British American Tobacco

BTI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

