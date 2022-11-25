Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Up to $5.65

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $6.23. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 110 shares.

Brooge Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brooge Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Brooge Energy worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.