Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Senior Officer Sells C$2,551,865.77 in Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) Senior Officer Lori Anne Pearson sold 42,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.22, for a total transaction of C$2,551,865.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 956,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,573,791.65.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at C$61.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of C$51.07 and a 12 month high of C$79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAM.A. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$72.00 price objective on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

See Also

