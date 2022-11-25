Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 145.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.85.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 553.87%.

BIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

