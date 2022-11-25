Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 234.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

