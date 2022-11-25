Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BURL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.89.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $195.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.92 and a 200 day moving average of $148.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $304.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 184.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 671,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 58,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 42,919 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.