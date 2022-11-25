Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.89.
Burlington Stores Stock Up 3.0 %
BURL stock opened at $195.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $304.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,146,000 after purchasing an additional 491,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,400 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,339,000 after acquiring an additional 498,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,037,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,062,000 after acquiring an additional 63,098 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.