Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.89.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 3.0 %

BURL stock opened at $195.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $304.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,146,000 after purchasing an additional 491,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,400 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,339,000 after acquiring an additional 498,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,037,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,062,000 after acquiring an additional 63,098 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

