Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $219.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $180.00 to $219.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.89.

BURL stock opened at $195.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.23. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $304.17.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

