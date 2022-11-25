California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Itron were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,994,000 after buying an additional 123,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after buying an additional 110,107 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 776,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,920,000 after buying an additional 67,393 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after buying an additional 435,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 588,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,087,000 after buying an additional 70,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Cowen cut their target price on Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,005,877.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

