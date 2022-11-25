California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.59 Million Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 601.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 601,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,587,000 after purchasing an additional 515,914 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,263,000 after buying an additional 383,973 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.7% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,948,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,417,000 after buying an additional 122,470 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in LivaNova by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,526,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,442,000 after purchasing an additional 111,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 29.0% in the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $53.72 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $41.82 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.85.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

