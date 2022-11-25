California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,567 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,338,000 after buying an additional 44,870 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 9,436.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 450,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,779,000 after acquiring an additional 446,168 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 19.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 101.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,297,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,187 shares in the company, valued at $29,733,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carter’s Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $107.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average is $74.78.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

