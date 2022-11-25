Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Calix were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,511,000 after buying an additional 2,340,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Calix by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,963,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,259,000 after purchasing an additional 363,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Calix by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 639,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Calix by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of CALX opened at $68.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average is $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.46 and a beta of 1.70. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.25 million. Calix had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $353,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,735 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

