CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

CTRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

CTRE opened at $19.11 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -477.75 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

