Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CFO Alicia Grande Sells 120,000 Shares

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CFO Alicia Grande sold 120,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $1,983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,442 shares in the company, valued at $453,616.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alicia Grande also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, November 15th, Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $946,200.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $714,000.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Alicia Grande sold 90,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $1,215,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Alicia Grande sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $778,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $809,400.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Alicia Grande sold 11,095 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $159,768.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CPRX opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.27. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

CPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 124,924 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 135,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 248.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 271,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.