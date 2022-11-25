Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Director Philip H. Coelho Sells 70,000 Shares

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) Director Philip H. Coelho sold 70,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,592.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPRX opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.27. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,226,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,900 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

