Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Director Philip H. Coelho Sells 70,000 Shares

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) Director Philip H. Coelho sold 70,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,592.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of CPRX opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.27. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.
Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.